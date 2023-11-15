India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semi Final: Toss at 1:30pm IST

Daily Mail has reportedly accessed an email in which Atkinson has expressed his displeasure at the BCCI making independent decisions and overruling the pre-decided order.

“As a result of these actions, one must speculate if this will be the first ever ICC CWC final (on Sunday) to have a pitch which has been specifically chosen and prepared to their stipulation at the request of the team management and/or the hierarchy of the home nation board.”

“Or will it be selected or prepared without favouritism for either of the sides competing in the match in the usual manner, and unquestionably because it is the usual pitch for the occasion?” he wrote.