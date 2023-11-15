India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023 Semi Final: Toss at 1:30pm IST

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final Live Updates: Pitch Controversy Before Game
Hours before the first semi-final, reports have emerged that ICC's independent pitch consultant Andy Atkinson is unhappy with the BCCI forcing a change in the pitch that will be used for today's India vs New Zealand match.
It is believed that a fresh new Pitch 8 was to be used today but instead the BCCI has prepared Pitch 7 for the match, that has already been used in two previous games of this World Cup - South Africa's 229 run win over England on 21 October and India's 2 November 302 run win over Sri Lanka.
Daily Mail has reportedly accessed an email in which Atkinson has expressed his displeasure at the BCCI making independent decisions and overruling the pre-decided order.
“As a result of these actions, one must speculate if this will be the first ever ICC CWC final (on Sunday) to have a pitch which has been specifically chosen and prepared to their stipulation at the request of the team management and/or the hierarchy of the home nation board.”
“Or will it be selected or prepared without favouritism for either of the sides competing in the match in the usual manner, and unquestionably because it is the usual pitch for the occasion?” he wrote.
India vs New Zealand Semi-Final Live Updates: Toss at 1:30pm IST
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final Today's Match Live Updates: We're down to the last three matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 and in the first of the knockouts, it's going to be hosts India vs New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium today.
The hosts are unbeaten in the tournament, having won all eight of their league stage matches but come up against a familiar opponent that has a tremendous record in ICC ODI events- having reached their fifth successive semifinal - nine times in 13 editions.
New Zealand also have a commanding record against India in ICC ODI World Cups having won four of their five encounters, with one match ending in no result.
The last time these two teams faced each other, during the league stage in Dharamsala, India finished on top.
