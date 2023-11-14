Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers in Cricket World Cup 2023: Complete List

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 15 November 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
The 13th edition of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is near its end. Four teams including India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand has made it to the semi-final stage, and top two teams among these will fight for the title in the final match on 19 November 2023. Currently, India is leading the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 18 points and a run rate of +2.570. The Men in Blue have not lost any match so far, and would like to maintain a perfect score till the end. South Africa and Australia are at second and third spots in the standings table with 14 points. New Zealand is at fourth number with 10 points.
For the latest update and live score of India vs New Zealand 1st Semi Final match please visit this url.
Virat Kohli is the top run-scorer in the World Cup 2023 with 594 runs in 99 matches. Quinton de Kock is at second position followed by Rachin Ravindra. Rohit Sharma is at fourth spot with 503 runs. Talking about the top wicket takers in World Cup 2023, Adam Zampa from Australia is at number 1 with 22 wickets.
Here is the list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Total Runs
|Matches Played
|1
|Virat Kohli
|India
|594
|9
|2
|Quinton de Kock
|South Africa
|591
|9
|3
|Rachin Ravindra
|New Zealand
|565
|9
|4
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|503
|9
|5
|David Warner
|Australia
|499
|9
|6
|Rassie van der Dussen
|South Africa
|442
|9
|7
|Mitch Marsh
|Australia
|426
|8
|8
|Shreyas Iyer
|India
|421
|9
|9
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|418
|8
|10
|Dawid Malan
|England
|404
|9
Here is the list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Wickets
|1
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|22
|2
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|21
|3
|Shaheen Afridi
|Pakistan
|18
|4
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|18
|5
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|17
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|17
|7
|Mohammed Shami
|India
|16
|8
|Mitch Santner
|New Zealand
|16
|9
|Bas de Leede
|Netherlands
|16
|10
|Haris Rauf
|Pakistan
|16
