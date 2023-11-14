Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers in Cricket World Cup 2023: Complete List

Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers in Cricket World Cup 2023: Complete List

Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli and Adam Zampa at number 1. Details.
Saima Andrabi
World Cup
Updated:

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 15 November 2023.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 15 November 2023.</p></div>
The 13th edition of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is near its end. Four teams including India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand has made it to the semi-final stage, and top two teams among these will fight for the title in the final match on 19 November 2023. Currently, India is leading the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 18 points and a run rate of +2.570. The Men in Blue have not lost any match so far, and would like to maintain a perfect score till the end. South Africa and Australia are at second and third spots in the standings table with 14 points. New Zealand is at fourth number with 10 points.

For the latest update and live score of India vs New Zealand 1st Semi Final match please visit this url.

Virat Kohli is the top run-scorer in the World Cup 2023 with 594 runs in 99 matches. Quinton de Kock is at second position followed by Rachin Ravindra. Rohit Sharma is at fourth spot with 503 runs. Talking about the top wicket takers in World Cup 2023, Adam Zampa from Australia is at number 1 with 22 wickets.

Highest Run Scorers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Run Scorers Till 15 November

RankPlayer NameTeamTotal RunsMatches Played
1Virat KohliIndia5949
2Quinton de KockSouth Africa5919
3Rachin RavindraNew Zealand5659
4Rohit SharmaIndia5039
5David WarnerAustralia4999
6Rassie van der DussenSouth Africa4429
7Mitch MarshAustralia4268
8Shreyas IyerIndia4219
9Daryl MitchellNew Zealand4188
10Dawid MalanEngland4049
Highest Wicket Takers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Wicket Takers Till 15 November

RankPlayer NameTeamWickets
1Adam ZampaAustralia22
2Dilshan MadushankaSri Lanka21
3Shaheen AfridiPakistan18
4Gerald CoetzeeSouth Africa18
5Marco JansenSouth Africa17
6Jasprit BumrahIndia17
7Mohammed ShamiIndia16
8Mitch SantnerNew Zealand16
9Bas de LeedeNetherlands16
10Haris RaufPakistan16
Published: 14 Nov 2023,09:47 AM IST

