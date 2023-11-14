ICC World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand – SWOT Analysis of New Zealand

Weaknesses

The team is imbalanced because of Henry's injury and lacks a proper fifth bowler. Injuries have also impacted the batting unit with skipper Kane Williamson had battled back to fitness while so had Tim Southee. Batting is a main concern as apart from Rachin , Mitchell and Conway, the rest have not contributed much.

Losing a few early wickets, especially on a Wankhede pitch that offers some early juice, could land them in serious trouble as the middle order, barring Daryl Mitchell, has not been able to shoulder the responsibility. They have conceded some big scores -- 357 against South Africa and 388 against Australia. However, things seemed to have come together in the match against Pakistan when they scored 401/6 before DLS halted them.