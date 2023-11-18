India vs Australia Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs AUS World Cup Final

India vs Australia Final, IND vs AUS Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, and More.
India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match Date and Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details: India and Australia are clashing in the World Cup 2023 final match on today on Sunday, 19 November 2023. The game is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. India has been spectacular so far in the 13th edition of World Cup. They reached the final stage of the game with a perfect score without losing any match. Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami have been the star players from the Indian side. Kohli surpassed the record of Sachin Tendulkar, and has now 50 ODI centuries to his name. Mohd Shami is the highest wicket taker in the tournament with a record of 23 wickets.
Australia's performance has not been less in the current edition of World Cup. They won 8 and lost 2 out of the 10 matches played till date. Glenn Maxwell has a record of highest runs in the tournament. He scored an unbeaten 201 runs against Afghanistan, and helped his team in qualifying for the semi-finals. The Pat Cummins lead team will try their best to lift the World Cup 2023 Trophy, and give a tough competition to the 'Men in Blue.'
India and Australia have faced each other 13 times in the ICC ODI World Cup tournaments, out of which Australia have been victorious in 8 games while as India has won 5 matches. Australia has won the ICC Men's ODI World Cup five times while as India has lifted the trophy only two times. Last time India and Australia played against each other in a World Cup final was in 2003, which was won by Australia by 125 runs. Although, Australia has an upper hand in the ODI World Cup matches, team India is undoubtedly capable of breaking the records and making a history.
There is a reserve day and super over rule applicable to the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia. In case, there is a weather disruption, the match will be played on the reserve day, and by chance if the match ended in a tie, the super over rule will come into action. Both the teams are capable of giving a tough competition to each other, therefore it would be definitely a nail biting encounter.
Let us read about India vs Australia Final World Cup 2023 date, time, venue, squads, live streaming, and telecast details below.
India vs Australia world cup 2023 final will be played on Sunday, 19 November 2023.
India vs Australia world cup 2023 final match will start at 2 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.
India vs Australia world cup 2023 final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
India vs Australia world cup 2023 final match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar for free.
India vs Australia world cup 2023 final match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network channels on TV, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HINDI, Star Sports 1 HINDI HD.
