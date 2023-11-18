India vs Australia Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs AUS World Cup Final

India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match Date and Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details: India and Australia are clashing in the World Cup 2023 final match on today on Sunday, 19 November 2023. The game is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. India has been spectacular so far in the 13th edition of World Cup. They reached the final stage of the game with a perfect score without losing any match. Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami have been the star players from the Indian side. Kohli surpassed the record of Sachin Tendulkar, and has now 50 ODI centuries to his name. Mohd Shami is the highest wicket taker in the tournament with a record of 23 wickets.

Australia's performance has not been less in the current edition of World Cup. They won 8 and lost 2 out of the 10 matches played till date. Glenn Maxwell has a record of highest runs in the tournament. He scored an unbeaten 201 runs against Afghanistan, and helped his team in qualifying for the semi-finals. The Pat Cummins lead team will try their best to lift the World Cup 2023 Trophy, and give a tough competition to the 'Men in Blue.'

Catch live updates of India vs Australia here.