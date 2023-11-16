World Cup 2023: SA vs Aus – What if It Rains Again? Everything About Reserve Day

The second semi-final of the 2023 ICC World Cup, which is being contested between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, had a roughly 45-minute interruption owing to rain, with the Kolkata sky looking ominously gloomy since dawn.

With the chances of rain later tonight ranging from 19% to as high as 41% (according to weather.com), there is a possibility – albeit slim – that the reserve day will come into action.

Here’s everything you need to know about rain interruptions and reserve day, amid Australia’s spectacular bowling performance against the Proteas: