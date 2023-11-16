World Cup 2023: SA vs Aus – What if It Rains Again? Everything About Reserve Day

The second semi-final of the 2023 ICC World Cup, which is being contested between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, had a roughly 45-minute interruption owing to rain, with the Kolkata sky looking ominously gloomy since dawn.
With the chances of rain later tonight ranging from 19% to as high as 41% (according to weather.com), there is a possibility – albeit slim – that the reserve day will come into action.
Here’s everything you need to know about rain interruptions and reserve day, amid Australia’s spectacular bowling performance against the Proteas:
What if It Rains Again?
First things first – the priority will always be to get a result today, and not utilise the reserve day. Hence, even if it rains again during Australia’s innings, we will have the outcome as long as the minimum quota of 20 overs is completed.
What if 20 Overs Are Not Possible?
In case the minimum quota of 20 overs is not reached, the match will go on to the reserve day, that is, tomorrow (17 November).
Where From Will the Game Resume?
While the ground conditions are certain to change overnight, the playing conditions most certainly will not. That means, if the reserve day is used, the match will resume from where it was stopped today.
How Will the Target Be Calculated?
Should we get to the minimum quota of 20 overs today, or beyond that, but there is a rain interruption before Australia gets to the finish line, the DLS par score will be used to determine the winner.
In case we have a washout and the game goes on till the next day, there will not be any loss of overs and the match will resume from where it was halted. That is, provided we do not have further interruptions during the reserve day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)