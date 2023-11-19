In Photos: World Cup 2023 Final – Australia Beat India By 6 Wickets
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Indian fans flocked to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, where India are competing for the title with Australia.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Prior to the match, an acrobatic air display by Indian Air Force's Suryakiran team mermerised the fans.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: The flip of the coin was won by Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who opted to field first.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: For the umpteenth time, India had a flying start with the bat, courtesy of skipper Rohit Sharma. The first four produced 30 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: The first wicket of the match came in the fifth over, when trying the short-arm jab against Mitchell Starc, Shubman Gill found Adam Zampa at mid-on.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: That wicket, however, did not see Rohit Sharma getting into a conservative shell, as he stuck to his aggressive brand.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: The biggest turning point of the game so far was the tenth over, where Glenn Maxwell dismissed Rohit when the Indian captain was batting on 47.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Trying to hit his fourth six, Rohit danced down the track but could not get the desired connection. Travis Head took a spectacular catch whilst running back.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: While the pace was still dictated by India, Australia announced their resurgence when Pat Cummins dismissed Shreyas Iyer in the very next over.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: That dismissal was followed by a 67-run partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, which might not have come at a pace Indian fans would have preferred, but was exactly what the doctor ordered at that hour.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: The owner of 50 ODI centuries, Virat Kohli scored his 72nd ODI half-century.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: But the game turned on its head when he lost his wicket to Pat Cummins in the 29th over.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Promoted up the order, Ravindra Jadeja could not last long at the crease, edging a Josh Hazlewood delivery to wicketkeeper Josh Inglis' gloves after scoring only 9 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Rahul, however, held the fort from one end and completed what was a gritty half-century.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: But when the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was batting on 66, he was sent packing by Mitchell Starc.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Suryakumar Yadav could not produce anything more than a cameo, scoring 18 runs off 28 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: All of Australia's five frontline bowlers were among wickets. Adam Zampa trapped Jasprit Bumrah leg before wicket.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Kuldeep Yadav added 10 runs to his team's cause before getting run out, but that could only take India to a score of 240.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Shami struck in his very first over to dismiss Australian opener David Warner.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: In the 5th over of the game, Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Australian number 3 Mitchell Marsh.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Just two overs later, Bumrah sent Steve Smith packing to leave the visitors 47-3.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: After 3 early blows, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne started to rebuild and almost finished it for the men in yellow.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Travis Head top scored with the bat with his 120-ball 137.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Marnus Labuschagne scored an unbeaten 58.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Australia beat India by 6 wickets to be crowned the 2023 ICC World Cup Champions.
ICC World Cup 2023 Final: With this, Australia are now six-time ODI World Cup champions.
