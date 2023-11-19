World Cup Final: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika, Anushka Watch India vs Australia Match

World Cup Final: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma Watch India vs Australia Match
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/X)
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final is being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November. All preparations have been made for the mega match between India and Australia.
Earlier today, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving to attend the match. Deepika was also accompanied by her father, Prakash Padukone.
Several pictures of prominent Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Athiya Shetty, among others, also surfaced on the internet.
Have a look:
Deepika Padukone arrived at the airport in team India's jersey.
The actor was accompanied by her father, Prakash padukone.
The father-daughter duo was papped together at the airport.
Ranveer Singh is all set to cheer for team India.
Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his family to watch the match.
Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, AbRam, and Deepika Padukone among others at the stands.
Anushka Sharma also arrived to cheer for her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli.
Athiya Shetty also arrived to cheer for cricketer-husband KL Rahul.
