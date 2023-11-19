World Cup Final: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika, Anushka Watch India vs Australia Match

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final is being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November. All preparations have been made for the mega match between India and Australia.

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving to attend the match. Deepika was also accompanied by her father, Prakash Padukone.

Several pictures of prominent Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Athiya Shetty, among others, also surfaced on the internet.

Have a look: