India v Australia Highlights, World Cup 2023 Final: Australia Win By 6 Wickets

India vs Australia, Highlights of Cricket World Cup 2023 today’s Final match: Aus Won By 6 Wickets
Australia beat India by 6 wickets to be crowned the 2023 ICC World Cup Champions.
The Aussies rode on Travis Head's 137 and Marnus Labuschagne's 58* to claim their 6th ODI World Cup title.
Earlier, after opting to bowl first, the men in yellow restricted India to 240 runs.
Mitchell Starc claimed three wickets while skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets apiece.
Siraj takes the ball in the 43rd over and Head takes two on his first. Smacks him for a boundary on the next. Two back to back singles and they now need just two. On his next, Head loses his wicket as Shubman Gill takes his catch! What an innings he's played, though!
Glenn Maxwell is the new man and he runs two.
Australia have won the ICC World Cup 2023!
Jasprit Bumrah time, for one last time perhaps! Head runs a single on his first delivery to bring Marnus on strike. 5 dots to end the over.
Australia 231/3 in 42 overs
Another boundary in the next Siraj over and Australia are now just 11 runs away form their 6th title.
Australia 230/3 in 41 overs
Bumrah has been re-introduced into the attack. Labuschagne reaches his half-century with a boundary. Hugs Head to celebrate!
Meanwhile, with Australia cruising to victory over India in the ICC World Cup final, fans are seen leaving the Narendra Modi Stadium before the end of the game.
Australia 225/3 in 40 overs
Kuldeep starts the next over and Head dispatches the ball into the long-on stands. Australia on the brink of their 6th World title. Siraj back again. 5 runs from the over.
Australia 219/3 in 39 overs
Kuldeep back again and concedes 3 runs off it. Next up is Siraj who will bowl his 4th over of the day. Head continues with his brutal hitting. Smack Siraj for a mammoth maximum.
Australia 204/3 in 37 overs
Merciless Head! Begins the next Jadeja over with an enormous maximum.
Australia 192/3 in 35 overs
Jadeja continues and the bowling side is looking clueless now. Only hope was that LBW appeal in that Bumrah over, which too, went in Australia's favour. The crowd has gone into a deafening silence as Head hits Kuldeep Yadav in the next over for a boundary. Oh no! A catch it call but the ball manages to clear the boundary. Nothing's going in India's favour at the moment. Meanwhile, Travis Head reaches his hundred off 95 deliveries. The yellow dug-out gives him a standing ovation and those with the yellow jersey; erupt with joy!
Australia 185/3 in 34 overs
3 runs from the next Jadeja over and the Aussies don't need to do much here. Rotating the strike and a boundary or two occasionally would do the job for them. Meanwhile, Kuldeep has the ball now. Another LBW appeal but KL doesn't look interested.
Australia 172/3 in 32 overs
3 runs from the 29th over and 2 from the next Bumrah over and there's no sign of a wicket. The batters are looking so comfortable with Head inching his century!
Australia 167/3 in 30 overs
The batters on crease have stitches together a 100-run stand among themselves. Head continues the onslaught and notches up another four. Another four!!! It's slipping away from India now. Meanwhile. A huge appeal from Bumrah for Marnus' LBW dismissal and India have taken a review. It was umpire's call. India retain the review and the batter stays. Head wraps up the over with a boundary! Agonising for India, this!
Australia 162/3 in 28 overs
The next Jadeja over begins and it takes just an edge from for the ball to clear the ropes. And the Aussies are way a-HEAD of the asking rate. Shami for the 26th over and Labuschagne plays a gorgeous drive to collect a boundary. Another four from Head to finish the over with!
Australia 144/3 in 26 overs
The skipper has turned to the leading wicket-taker but Head shows no mercy and hits him for a boundary straightaway.
Australia 127/3 in 24 overs
Jadeja is back. And the Indian skipper needs to devise new plans to get the better of the Aussies. The ongoing partnership is looking ominous now.
Australia 126/3 in 23 overs
Commentators reckon the conditions are getting better for batting. This means India desperately need to break the ongoing partnership otherwise things might start going out of their hands. Meanwhile, Siraj has the ball for the next over and he is hit for another boundary by Head. In the next, he gets to his fifty with a single. What a player he has been for the Kangaroos. Labuschagne hits a four, too.
Australia 117/3 in 22 overs
Kuldeep again! Labuschagne runs a single and with it 100 runs are up on the board for the Aussies.
Australia 104/3 in 20 overs
A little break as fans enjoy the laser show at the grand Narendra Modi Stadium. The play continues and Kuldeep continues. Two runs from the over and the Head-Labuschagne partnership inching stands at 48 now. In the next Siraj over they get to their 50-run stand.
Australia 99/3 in 19 overs
Mohammed Siraj has finally been brought into the attack in the 17th over of the game. Skipper Rohit has turned to the pacer in search of wicket and it'll be interesting to see what Siraj has in his arsenal. 3 dots and then Head breaks the shackles to notch up a boundary. Two more runs come from the over.
Australia 93/3 in 17 overs
Jadeja continues with another economical over but the crowd has gone mum again. Perhaps the reason is another partnership that seems to be building between Head and Labuschagne. A six from Travis Head to keep up with the asking rate. The spinners do not look threatening to the batters.
Australia 86/3 in 16 overs
Two runs from the next Jadeja over. Four from Kuldeep's second over.
Australia 74/3 in 14 overs
Spin from the other end too. Kuldeep Yadav has been handed the ball. Meanwhile, the Aussies are ahead of the asking rate and it's not a good sign for the hosts. The need to keep getting the breakthroughs whilst putting a break on the run rate.
Just three runs from the 12th over.
Australia 68/3 in 12 overs
Spin has been introduced into the attack in the 11th over as Ravindra Jadeja takes the ball. He starts with a wide. KL Rahul thinks the fourth Jadeja delivery has done something but nobody else looks interested. Another appeal and this time it's Jadeja who thinks it's a dismissal. A bit of discussion with the boys but they don't review.
Australia 65/3 in 11 overs
Head hits Shami for a boundary in the last over within a powerplay. Interesting to note, the Aussies have lost wickets but the boundaries have kept flowing for them. And just as I write this, Head follows up the previous boundary with another one.
Australia 60/3 in 10 overs
Bumrah is looking sensational today! He starts another over with dots before the 5th ball goes 4 byes. The over ends with a dot, too.
Australia 51/3 in 9 overs
Marnus Labuschagne is the batter at number 5 for the men in yellow and Shami starts another over with dots on the trot. In his second over, the veteran did look a little out of touch but has made a solid comeback in the following overs. And it's a maiden over for Shami!
Australia 47/3 in 8 overs
In the next over, after a couple of silent deliveries Steve Smith manages to hit Bumrah for a boundary straight down the ground. Woah! Bumrah gets another breakthrough. Steve Smith is out LBW. India are making their way back into the game!
Australia 47/3 in 7 overs
Smith is the new batter. It's Shami again and he's appealed on his very first delivery for LBW dismissal. The umpire doesn't look convinced and India don't take a review. Three dots before Head runs a single. Two more dot deliveries.
Australia 42/2 in 6 overs
Two dots on the trot and the all-important wicket of Mitchell Marsh to start the 5th over with. Bumrah ends the over with four consecutive dots.
Australia 41/2 in 5 overs
Shami to Marsh and it's 3 wides. A little touch from KL's hand and Virat runs from slip to stop it from clearing the rope. Two dots and then Marsh hits Shami with a massive six down the ground. The crowd is silenced, yet again.
Australia 41/1 in 4 overs
Bumrah continues and starts the third over with two dots on the trot. Marsh runs a single on the next and now Head has the strike. Woah! Absolute beauty from Bumrah, an unplayable delivery. Two dots to end the over with.
Australia 29/1 in 3 overs
Mitchell Marsh is the new man for the Aussies. Meanwhile, Shami's 5th ball races away for a boundary and it's 5 wides. Another bye and another boundary for Australia.
Australia 28/1 in 2 overs
Mohammed Shami will share the ball with Bumrah and he starts with a wide. Woah! He does it. Mohammed Shami sends David Warner back in the hut as he is out caught by KL Rahul. What a dream start for the pacer!
Australia – 16/1 after 1.1 over
Warner begins the run-chase with a boundary to third man. 3 runs off the next ball. This isn't an ideal start for the hosts with the ball. A dot and another four. This time, it's Head who collects four runs. Woah! Another four! What a start for the Aussies.
Australia 15/0 in 1 over
The men in yellow are gearing up for the run-chase. David Warner and Travis Head will start for the visitors, Japrit Bumrah will open India's attack.
230: Netherlands vs Bangladesh, Kolkata
230: India vs England, Lucknow
246: Netherlands vs South Africa, Dharamsala
"You can always plan for things, the way we contributed with the ball is fantastic first up and now out there with the bat. There is not a whole heap of help for the seam bowlers and swing bowlers, was trying to do a few different things, vary the pace a little bit. Patty and Josh were outstanding and obviously a little bit of reverse at the back end. Hopefully we restricted them to enough. We bowled second here against England and it was a little dewy, the wicket is a little bit dry and hopefully the dew comes in and we don't see any reverse in the second innings, not an easy wicket to bat on, the easiest time to bat perhaps is against the hard new ball and there are runs to be scored and it is not going to be easy, but it is what you ask for, it is a world cup final. What more can you ask for." - Mitchell Starc
It's a strong-ish finish from India in the final over. Josh Hazlewood is hit for a boundary by Mohammed Siraj on the second delivery but it's just singles after that. The batters go for a double on the last ball and Siraj is run out.
India all out on 240 in the ICC World Cup final.
Just the last two of Indian batters out in the middle and they're facing Aussie skipper Pat Cummins in the penultimate over.
He concedes a wide on the second ball while there's four more runs scored in singles.
India 232/9 in 49 overs
28 balls he's faced in this World Cup final and Suryakumar Yadav is caught by Inglis on 18 off Josh Hazlewood.
There's just the one wicket left. Mohammed Siraj now joins Kuldeep.
India 226/9 in 47.3 overs
Ahmedabad: Indias Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
Pat Cummins has the 47th over and he too manages to keep it very, very tight. Kuldeep and Surya manage just the 2 runs from it, while Cummins finishes it with an lbw appeal on the last ball - that’s denied by the umpire.
India 223/8 after 47 overs
Mitch Starc is bowling the 46th over with India having just 2 wickets in hand.
Suryakumar Yadav has Kuldeep Yadav for company and the two are denied a boundary again as just 6 runs come from the over.
India 221/8 in 46 overs
It's spin for the next Indian wicket as Adam Zampa picks his first of the innings, in his final over.
Jasprit Bumrah is out lbw and he shakes his head when Surya checks if they should go for a DRS review.
1 off the 3 balls he's faced. Kuldeep Yadav is the new man in
India 214/8 in 44.5 overs
It's the bowlers now, with Suryakumar Yadav, and Mohammed Shami lasted all of 10 deliveries before also nicking one to Inglis behind the wickets. Mitch Starc has his third wicket of the final. Shami walks back on 1 10 ball 6.
India 213/7 in 44 overs
Ahmedabad: Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Indian batter KL Rahul during the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
KL Rahul's 107 ball vigil is ended by Mitch Starc with a beauty of a ball. He's walking back on 66 after being caught behind by Josh Inglis.
He added a valuable 66 runs to India's score. Mohammed Shami is walking out to bat.
India 203/6 in 41.3 overs
It's been a different kind of Indian innings today in this World Cup final as the team crosses the 200-run mark in the 41st over.
KL Rahul is now on 66 off 106 and Surya is on 9 off 14.
India 200/5 in 41 overs
Suryakumar Yadav is the new player in and while the run rate’s expected to pick up with him out in the middle, he’s also the last of the recognised batters. It’s the four bowlers after him that follow.
But, things do seem to be switching up a bit and he hits Zampa for a boundary on the last ball of the 38th over.
India 192/5 in 39 overs
Ahmedabad: Australia's Josh Hazlewood with teammates celebrates the wicket of Indias Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
Two tense deliveries for Ravindra Jadeja. Survives a caught-behind DRS appeal with replays showing his bat not connecting with the ball at all. But on the very next Josh Hazlewood delivery, there’s a clear sound, as the ball then goes straight into Inglis’ gloves.
The all-rounder’s out on a 22-ball 9.
India 178/5 in 36 overs
On the 85th delivery he faced today, KL Rahul lifts his bat to celebrate his half century. Not the fast paced ones we're used to but probably what the team management asked of him.
India 173/4 after 35 overs
Travis Head bowls the 34th over and concedes 4 runs as India continue to bat at a slow but steady pace. The run rate’s going at 4.97.
KL Rahul is on 48 off 84, Ravindra Jadeja on 7 off 16.
India 169/4 after 34 overs
India’s sent Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Suryakumar Yadav and he faces an early scare. Pat Cummins’ bowling and the fielders go up in appeal for a stumping. TV replays show his feet were dug into the ground, inside the crease.
KL Rahul on 39 off 71, Ravindra Jadeja on 1 off 5.
India 152/4 in 30 overs
This one's going to hurt. Virat Kohli is walking back to the dressing room. He was biding his time and playing out some of the middle overs but just when you thought he and KL Rahul were ready to switch gears, the tournament's top-scorer is out on a 63-ball 54, off Pat Cummins.
India 149/4 after 29 overs
Ahmedabad: Indian batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the ICC Men�s Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
97 deliveries since the last boundary and KL Rahul gets one past the boundary line, on the second ball of the 27th over bowled by Glenn Maxwell.
7 runs from the over.
India 142/3 after 27 overs
It's been slow pickings for the Indian batters, and for the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but everyone erupts in cheer on the first ball of the 26th over.
Virat Kohli has completed his half century. His fifth straight fifty and ninth fifty plus score in this ICC World Cup 2023.
India 135/3 in 26 overs
Ahmedabad: Indian batter KL Rahul during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
23 overs up and Australia’s used seven bowlers so far in this ICC World Cup 2023 final. Starc, Maxwell and Pat Cummins have been the three wicket-takers with Cummins also keeping it very tight in the 5 overs he’s bowled, conceding 14 runs.
Virat is on 45 off 48 while KL Rahul is on 23 off 49.
India 125/3 in 23 overs
Ahmedabad: Indian batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul run between the wickets during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
Australia’s really managed to pull things back in the last 10 overs.
India was 80/2 after the first 60 deliveries of this match but Rohit and Shreyas’ wickets in back-to-back overs seen a complete change in India’s approach.
Just the 35 runs have come in the last 10 overs, with not one single boundary.
The run rate’s down to 5.75.
Virat is on a 42-ball 29 and KL Rahul is on 19 off 37.
India 115/3 in 20 overs
The run rate's dropped to around 6 since the fall of the two wickets but Virat and KL are going at a steady pace. The 16th over bowled by Zampa goes for 4 runs while Cummins concedes just the 3 in the 17th.
The bowlers are also being heavily backed by the fielders with some great dives to save boundaries.
India 104/3 in 17 overs
Ahmedabad: Australias David Warner attempts to stop the ball during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
Pat Cummins returns for the 15th over and there’s a little heart-skipping moment for the arena when Virat Kohli connects with the ball and it falls a little on the left of the fielder at mid wicket.
Virat continues on 32, KL Rahul is on 8.
3 runs from the over. In fact just 15 runs have come from the last 4 overs.
India 97/3 in 15 overs
Adam Zampa’s spin is introduced in the 12th over as India look to rebuild their innings with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul out in the middle.
He concedes just the 5 runs.
India 87/3 in 12 overs
Ahmedabad: Australia's bowler Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Indian batter Shreyas Iyer during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
Shreyas Iyer lasts all of three deliveries and Australia have changed the tone of this match within two overs.
The skipper got caught in the previous over and now, Pat Cummins has the man who'd scored centuries in his last two outings, caught behind.
India 81/3 in 10.2 overs
Ahmedabad: Australia's Travis Head takes the catch of Indian batter Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
Pat Cummins bowls a tight ninth over, conceding 5 runs, but at the other end Glenn Maxwell is shown no mercy. For a bit.
Rohit Sharma smacks him for a six and a boundary to start but a mishit on the fourth delivery gets Australia the prized wicket of the Indian captain. Travis Head has to sprint quite some distance towards the boundary line for the catch but he doesn’t let the ball escape.
Rohit Sharma out on 47 off 31.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
India 80/2 in 10 overs
Ahmedabad: Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates the wicket of Indian batter Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
Australia’s introduced Glenn Maxwell to the attack for the eighth over and he starts off with a ball to Rohit Sharma. Virat though sends him for a four through the covers off the fifth delivery.
7 runs from the over. India maintain their run rate of around 7.5.
India 61/1 in 8 overs
Virat Kohli’s gotten going, and how. Three boundaries off the first three deliveries of Mitch Starc’s seventh over.
India get past the 50-run mark.
Rohit Sharma on 33, Virat on 16.
India 54/1 in 7 overs
Australia's struck! Mitch Starc has the first wicket of the World Cup final - Shubman Gill is walking back to the dressing room on a 7-ball 4. He attempted a pull but the ball landed safely in Adam Zampa's waiting hands at mid-on.
You'd expect silence at an Indian wicket... but there's some cheer in the stadium though - Virat Kohli is walking out to bat.
Rohit Sharma rounds off the over with a six off Starc on the last ball.
7 runs from the over.
India 371/ in 5 overs
Hazlewood is back for the fourth over and he manages to restrict the runs to start, but Rohit Sharma rolls his arms with buttery ease in the last two deliveries- the first goes for a six and the second goes for a boundary down the ground.
12 runs from the over. Rohit on 25, Shubman on 4.
India 30/0 after 4 overs
First ball of the third over and Shubman Gill edges one that falls much short and wide of Inglis at first slip. Australia with just the one slip for Starc. The batters take a run and Shubman has opened his account.
5 runs from the over.
India 18/0 in 3 overs
Josh Hazlewood gets the second over and there’s two slips in place. Rohit Sharma edges the first ball but it’s much short and wide of Steve Smith at second slip.
The second ball though meets with true Rohit Sharma conviction. Moves down the pitch and hits is cleanly through the covers foe the first boundary of the match. The next ball also goes for a boundary as the Indian skipper is displaying the form and plan he’s followed in this World Cup. 10 runs off the first 3 balls.
Hazlewood keeps it tight for the rest.
Rohit on 13, Shubman on 0.
India 13/0 in 2 overs
The first over’s up. Rohit Sharma faced all 6 deliveries of Mitchell Starc, with some tight fielding by the Aussies. 3 runs from the over.
India 3/0 in 1 over
The Australian national anthem is sung first, followed by India's and the entire packed arena at the Narendra Modi Stadium participates. What a feeling!
First ball of the final... coming up!
Australian skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to chase in this ICC World Cup final. Australia is unchanged.
The dew seems to have played a big factor in Cummins' decision to bowl first. 'Looks like a bit of a dry wicket so we wanted to bowl first. Dew is one factor as it's quite dewy in the night at this venue,' he said at the toss.
Rohit Sharma said he would've elected to bat first in any case had he won the toss. He is also playing an unchanged XI.
'I would've batted first,' he said. 'It's a big game so we'll get runs on the board. It's going to be amazing. The biggest occasion, in terms of cricketing events,' said the Indian skipper.
We're minutes away from the start of the final. The players are on the field with their final training drills and at 1:30pm, Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins will walk to the middle of the pitch for the final toss of this ICC World Cup 2023.
While he was an active cricketer in 2011, Rohit Sharma was not included in the squad for the MS Dhoni-led World Cup side. Come 2023, he's leading the team but he's often spoken about the heartbreak of missing the World Cup win at home.
On the eve of the 2023 finale, the Indian skipper was asked about what this trophy, and the final, meant to him.
"Without a doubt, this is a huge occasion. This is the biggest moment in our careers and it is important to stay calm and composed because that is where you can execute your plans better. I have grown up watching 50-over World Cups, so for me, it'll be the biggest occasion.
"We know what the outside environment is, the expectations and pressure. It's important to stick to our game and this has been happening for a long time. We have worked on maintaining the calmness in the dressing room," Rohit told media persons.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the final in Ahmedabad today but he's also taken to X to wish the team luck.
'All the best Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you. May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship.' he posted.
It's the second time in the last 6 weeks that India and Australia will be facing off. Both teams started their ICC World Cup 2023 campaigns against each other on 8 October in Chennai, a match that India won by 6 wickets, and today, they take the field in the title clash.
At this venue, India has a win percentage of 58% (won 11 out of 18 games), while for Australia, it stands at 67% (won four out of six games) in ODIs.
The last time India and Australia clashed in a Men’s ODI World Cup final, it was in the 2003 edition of the tournament at Wanderers, Johannesburg in South Africa, where the Men in Yellow won by 125 runs.
The last time India and Australia clashed in a Men’s ODI World Cup knockout game in Ahmedabad, it was in 2011, when the hosts’ won by five wickets in what was then called the Sardar Patel Stadium.
Captains have preferred to bowl first in three of the four World Cup matches at the venue and subsequently, the chasing side has won all three times, with much ease. The only time when a chasing side didn’t win at Ahmedabad was when Australia beat England by 33 runs, with leg-spinner Adam Zampa taking 3-21. In the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, the average first innings score has been 251 while the average first innings winning score has been 286.
Ahmedabad: Indian Air Force's (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team flies past during rehearsal for an air show to be performed during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023's final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
There is the big match today, but the BCCI's got a lot more in store for the fans in the stadium and for those watching from home with an interesting line-up before and after the game.
After the toss at 1:30pm, there will be an airshow by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force for 15 minutes, under the guidance of Flight Commander and Deputy Team Leader Wing Commander Sidhesh Kartik.
During the innings break, singer Pritam and his team will put together a musical show where he's joined by Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi.
The most interesting of the line-up though is expected to be the felicitation of ODI World Cup winning captains at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Two hours to go for the toss, two and a half hours before the first ball but this is the World Cup final and excitement levels are sky high. Fans have started filling the stands already at the Narendra Modi Stadium and needless to say, it's a sea of blue.
India vs Australia Final Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023 Final Today's Match Live Updates: It's the big day! After 47 matches across 6 weeks, India and Australia have reached the summit clash in Ahmedabad today.
The match starts with the toss at 1:30pm IST
