WTC Final: Scott Boland to Feature in Australia XI v India, Confirms Pat Cummins

Boland is likely to be one of only two Australians featuring in their first international matches in England after Cameron Green. The 34-year-old's only experience in the UK comes from a tour in 2018 with the Australian Indigenous side.



But Cummins insisted that there is no need for the pacer to alter his bowling style, which has established him as a dominant force in home conditions.



"In the past here in England, because the ball does talk a little more, I've seen players get too caught up in trying to take wickets every ball because you've suddenly got the ball swinging and seaming," said Cummins.



"Someone like Scotty (Boland), it's just a really simple game-plan; you hit your good areas and you stay there all day and hopefully the ball will do the work for you. He's had a few bowls over here now and has looked good. But he looks good whenever he bowls," he added.