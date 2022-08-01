India at CWG, Day 3 Wrap: Jeremy & Sheuli Break Records, Win Weightlifting Golds

Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli both stamped their authority on their weightlifting events as they put up record-breaking performances to bag gold medals on Sunday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The two golds take India's medal tally to five, with a total of six medals, including three golds, two silver and one bronze.

19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga was the first to bag his gold on Sunday, emerging the winner in the men’s 67kg weightlifting event while Sheuli won his in the 73kg event.

India also found success in badminton, table tennis, cricket and hockey on an all round successful day for the contingent.

Missed the action on Sunday? Here's a wrap of all the big results: