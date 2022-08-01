CWG 2022: Achinta Sheuli Dominates Weightlifting Final, Wins India's Third Gold

It was a completely dominating performance from 20-year-old Achinta Sheuli as he bagged the gold medal in the men's 73kg weightlifting event of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 20-year-old set a new Games record in both snatch (143kg) and overall lift (313kg) as he finished with a 10kg lead over Erry Hidayat Muhammad (303kg) of Malaysia, who finished second. Shad Darsigny of Canada with a total lift of 298kg took the bronze medal.

Prior to Achinta, Mirabai Chanu (women's 49kg) and Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men's 67kg) had won golds for India in weightlifting at Birmingham.