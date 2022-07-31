CWG 2022: Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Advances to Men’s 50m Backstroke Semifinals

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CWG 2022: Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Advances to Men’s 50m Backstroke Semifinals

Commonwealth Games 2022: The 21-year-old was the second fastest swimmer in his heat and eighth fastest overall.
File photo of Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj who qualified for the semifinals of the men's 50m backstroke at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. 

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj clocked 25.52 seconds to qualify for the semifinals of men's 50m backstroke event at the 22nd Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Indian from Bengaluru was the second fastest swimmer in his heat and eighth fastest overall.

Srihari has a personal best of 24.40s in men's 50m backstroke, having achieved it at 15th FINA World Swimming Championships last year in UAE.

Nataraj had finished seventh in the men's 100m backstroke.

In men's 200m butterfly, Sajan Prakash finished fourth in his heat after clocking 1:58:99s and was put on the reserve list.

The best-eight swimmers progress to the final of the men's 200m butterfly.

