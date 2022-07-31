CWG 2022: 19-Year-Old Jeremy Lalrinnunga Wins Weightlifting Gold With CWG Record

Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga is ecstatic after winning gold in 67kg men's weightlifting at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.
(Photo: PTI)
19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga bagged his first Commonwealth Games medal with a combined total lift of 300kg to win gold in the men's 67kg weightlifting at the 2022 edition of the tournament in Birmingham on Sunday, 31 July.
En route to his victory, the Mizoram-born lifter set a new Games record in the Snatch (140kg lift) category while his overall lift weight of 300kg also set a new CWG record. Samoa's Vaipava Nevo Ioane (293kg) and Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia (290kg) took the silver and bronze respectively.
Lalrinnunga started his campaign with relative ease in the snatch category, lifting a staggering 136kg in his first attempt. The young Indian then set a new Games record in his second attempt by lifting 140kg.
He, however, failed to cross the 143kg mark in his third and final attempt. Had Jeremy succeeded, he would have set a new personal best for himself.
Nevertheless, the young Indian lifter's 143kg in the snatch event gave him a 10kg safe lead over second-placed Edidiong Joseph Umoafia (130kg) of Nigeria at the end of the first round.
Following the snatch event, Jeremy lifted 154kg in his first attempt in clean and jerk which put him on top of the table. The young lifter, however, injured himself in the process and looked in visible pain.
Disregarding his pain, Jeremy came back to lift 160kg in his second attempt, which once again put him in the lead. The Aizawl-born lifter did not want to stop and tried to lift 165kg in his third attempt, but only to fail as the injury finally seemed to have taken a toll on his body.
