CWG 2022: India Men’s TT Team Thump Bangladesh 3-0 to Enter Semi-finals

A file photo of G Sathiyan who played a key role in India's win over Bangladesh in the table tennis men's team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
(Photo: IANS)
India men’s table tennis team secured a semi-final spot with an easy 3-0 victory over Bangladesh in the quarter-final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.
The Indians will next face Nigeria in the semi-final on Monday while England will take on Singapore in the other last-four encounter.
India started off their quarterfinal match with the doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan. The duo looked in complete control as they overcame Ramhimlian Bawn and Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy of Bangladesh 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 to offer India a 1-0 lead.
Next in fray for India was veteran Sharath Kamal, who demolished Mohammed Rifat Sabbir 11-4, 11-7, 11-2 in the men’s singles. The 40-year-old's vast experience proved a little too hot to handle for his Bangladeshi counterpart.
With just one match required to seal the fate, G Sathiyan came back once again and guided India into the semi-finals with relative ease. The Indian paddler thumped Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy 11-2, 11-3, 11-5 to make it 3-0 in India’s favour.
