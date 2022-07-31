CWG 2022: Indian Men’s Team Complete 11-0 Rout of Minnows Ghana in Hockey Opener

The Indian men's hockey team decimated lowly Ghana 11-0 in its opening Pool B match of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

As expected, the Indians were relentless in their attacks and completely controlled the proceedings from start to finish. The Indians played to their strength and scored five in the first half before pumping in four and two goals in the last two quarters.

India converted six out of 13 penalty corners they earned in the match. Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh (11th, 35th, 53rd) scored a hat-trick, while Abhishek (2nd minute), Shamsher Singh (14th), Akashdeep Singh (20th), Jugraj Singh (22nd, 43rd), Nilakanta Sharma (38th), Varun Kumar (39th) and Mandeep Singh (48th) were the other goal getters for India.