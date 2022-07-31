CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana Stars in India’s Eight-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

An unbeaten 63 off 42 balls from opener Smriti Mandhana and two wickets each from Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) helped India beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the rain-hit women’s Group A match of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan were bundled out for a mere 99 runs as spinners Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav excelled with the ball after the match was reduced to 18 overs a side due to rain.

Meanwhile, Renuka Singh (1/20), Meghna Singh (1/21) and Shafali Verma (1/8) claimed one wicket each for the Indians. Opener Muneeba Ali top-scored for Pakistan with a 30-ball 32. In reply, Smriti Mandhana smashed an unbeaten 63 to take India home safely in 11.4 overs with eight wickets still in hand.