Women's U-19 WC Triumph: Stars Unearthed, Trail Blazed, Glass Ceiling Shattered

With substantial progress being made back home with respect to the funds coming into women's cricket, by way of the Women's IPL (read WPL), and the senior Indian women's team taking big strides with every passing tournament, women's cricket in India has caught an upward spiral and does not look like slowing down anytime soon.

How it Unfolded

After crushing wins over South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Scotland to start their campaign, Shafali Verma's Indian Under-19 team received a bit of a jolt after their seven-wicket loss to Australia.

Since then, they pulled up their socks and did not give their opponents a sniff. A win over Sri Lanka in the super six stage was followed by a commanding performance against New Zealand in the semi-final, culminating in a comprehensive win over England in the final by seven wickets en route to the championship triumph.

On the day of the final, it was medium pacer Titas Sadhu who set the ball rolling. She was awarded the Player of Match for her opening spell in which she conceded just six runs and picked up two crucial wickets. The tally could have read three had wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh not shelled a tough chance.