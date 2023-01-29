India Beat England by 7 Wickets To Win Maiden ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023

Tiwari and Trisha Star in Run Chase

Verma, who turned 19 on Saturday, 28 January, began the chase by flicking a down-leg delivery from Hannah Baker through fine leg for four, before lofting Sophia Smale over long-off for a humongous six in the next over. But in a bid to go big off Hannah in the third over, she mistimed the chip and gave a low catch to mid-on.

Shweta Sehrawat got her first four by driving on an overpitched delivery off Grace Scrivens in the fourth over. But on the very next ball, she tried to work through the on-side, but the turn in from Grace took the top edge to short fine leg, departing for five.

Two wickets in quick succession did provide England with a glimmer of hope, but unfortunately for them, it was nothing more than a glimmer as Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha steadied India’s ship.

Both scored 24 runs each, but whilst the former remained unbeaten, the latter was dismissed in the 13th over.

(With inputs from IANS).