PM Modi, Rohit Sharma & Others Congratulate India on Winning Women’s U19 T20 WC

ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023: PM Narendra Modi were among the eminent personalities to congratulate the Indian youngsters.
Congratulations poured in for the Indian U19 women’s cricket team, who made history in South Africa on Sunday, 29 January. Shafali Verma’s team defeated England by seven wickets to win the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup.
Following their spectacular triumph, the young bravehearts of the soil were justifiably showered with applauses by many eminent personalities, as the nation celebrated its first ICC trophy in women’s cricket.
The skipper of the Indian men’s cricket team, Rohit Sharma also congratulated the girls, as he tweeted “Big congratulations to the U-19 girls cricket team for winning the World Cup. Well done on making the nation proud."
Former Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh wrote “Proud of our girls for winning the Inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. With your talent, enthusiasm and passion for the game, many such opportunities are certain. This is just the beginning and you have a long way to go. My best wishes are always with you.”
Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn congratulated the team by writing "What a clinical all round performance to become the #U19T20WorldCup CHAMPIONS!! Congratulations girls on a historic win Truly a proud moment for India."
Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not only congratulated the players on their successful campaign, but also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 crores.
“Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year,” wrote the board’s secretary, Jay Shah.
Here’s how others reacted to India’s momentous achievement:
