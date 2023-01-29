BCCI Announce Rs 5 Crore Reward for India Women’s U19 Team After T20 WC Win

After the win, BCCI secretary Jay Shah congratulated the players and the support staff, whilst also announcing a cash prize of Rs 5 crore.

“Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year,” Shah wrote on Twitter.

“Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup.This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren’t overawed by the big occasion speaks volume about their steely characters and temperament,” he further said.