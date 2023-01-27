ADVERTISEMENT

Women's U-19 World Cup: Parshavi Chopra Stars Again as India Breeze Into Final

India defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets to enter the Women's Under-19 World Cup.

Riding on performances from leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra and opener Shweta Sehrawat, India have breezed into the final of the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first semi-final at the JB Marks Oval on Friday.

Electing to field first, Parshavi justified captain Shafali Verma's call to bowling first with a spell of 3-20 in her four overs and helped India restrict New Zealand to a mere 107 in 20 overs.

In reply, Shweta asserted her run-making prowess by hitting her third half-century in the competition and remained unbeaten on 61 off 45 balls to complete the chase in 14.2 overs. India now awaits the winner of the second semi-final between England and Australia to see who they will face in the final on Sunday.

Brief scores: New Zealand 107/9 in 20 overs (Georgia Plimmer 35, Isabella Gaze 26; Parshavi Chopra 3-20, Shafali Verma 1-7) lost to India 110/2 in 14.2 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 61 not out, Soumya Tiwari 22; Anna Browning 2-18) by eight wickets

