India vs Aus T20 WC Final: Shafali Drops Healy in First Over

Gayakwad and Yadav Pull Back
2 runs in the 6th over and 5 runs in the 7th and Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad manage to pull things back for India.
Aus: 54/0 after 7 overs
47/0 in 5 Overs
6 boundaries off Alyssa Healy’s bat and 3 off Beth Mooney’s so far and Australia are looking in full command of the match so far.
47 runs on the board with just 5 overs down.
Gayakwad Drops Another Chance
Rajeshwari Gayakwad goes for 4 runs in the fourth over before missing India’s chance for a wicket on the day.
Beth Mooney the lucky batter this time as Gayakwad fails to hold onto the ball and misses a caught and bowled chance.
Australia going strong at 37/0 after 4 overs
Aus Start Strong
Deepti Sharma is smashed for three boundaries in the very first over as Australia announce their intent. Healy and Mooney adding 14 in the first 6 balls even as Healy gets a lifeline with Shafali Verma dropped her on the 5th ball.
Aus: 14/0 after 1 over
Australia Elect to Bat
Aussie captain Meg Lanning wins the toss and has elected to bat first in this big match. Harmanpreet says even they would have wanted to bat first as well. Both teams are unchanged.
"Crowd's exciting, looking forward to it. Every game has been close, but we need to be at our best today. Hopefully it's a great game. We are going in with the same team tonight," said Australia captain Meg Lanning.
This will be only the second time that India will be chasing in the tournament. Incidentally, their last outing was also a chase when they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final group stage match.
"My mom's sitting somewhere in the stands. It's a pressure game and we also wanted to bat first. We are quite confident while chasing, hopefully the bowlers restrict them. We did some indoor practice. We are trying to stay together, because you are not getting games it tends to affect your focus. We want to treat this like any other game and give our best shot," said Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur who is celebrating her 31st birthday today.
Teams
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Australia Women: Meg Lanning(captain), Alyssa Healy(wk), Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt.
Toss at 12pm
The toss will play a crucial role in the summit clash.
If India win the toss, they would back themselves to set a stiff target against the dominating Aussies and defend it. The young Indian batters - comprising of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues -- are in great nick but seniors Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will have to fire big as India chase their maiden ICC title.
Australia's batters have also caught the eye, with Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy scoring 341 runs between them at the top of the order.
The two leading wicket takers in the tournament will also be in show with Megan Schutt and Poonam Yadav both having nine to their name.
First Timers vs 4-Time Champs
This is Australia’s sixth successive appearance in a T20 World Cup final, having made the showpiece in every edition since 2010. And this time, they're bidding for a record-extending fifth T20 World Cup title.
In the overall head to head, Australia have a distinct advantage over the 4th ranked India. The teams have faced each other in 31 matches in the T20I format in which Australia have emerged victorious on 26 occasions. However, the good news for India is that on the opening day of this T20 World Cup, they beat the hosts by 17 runs and will be taking confidence from it today.
For India, they have never previously made it to the Women's T20 World Cup final, and thus would be looking to become just the fourth side - after Australia, England and West Indies - to be T20 world champions.
Forced 8-day Break Playing on Harmanpreet's Mind
The forced eight-day break has affected India's preparations going into the final but the team is ready to rise to occasion in front a record crowd at the MCG, said skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday.
India had defeated Sri Lanka in their last game on Saturday, followed by a semifinal washout, which meant the visitors haven't played for the last eight days and Harmanpreet conceded her team has been 'restless'.
"We haven't been outdoors much and we didn't manage to play the important game against England," said Kaur on the eve of the final against record four-time champions Australia.
"We were all in touch and doing indoor training, but it doesn't give you full confidence because the surface is totally different. Everyone was in good touch and thinking what they can do for the team.
"We did get rest also because when you're playing for a long time, you need a break. No-one wanted to take rest, everyone was so keen, everyone was on the ground and ready to deal with the situation."
Match Day!
The big day is here and after 8 long days the Indian team is ready to get back into competitive action, facing Australia in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup.
The MCG is hosting this big fixture which many are calling the biggest sporting event in women’s cricket. Organisers are hoping for a world record crowd for a women's sporting event in the 100,000-capacity stadium.
India advanced to the final without bowling a ball when rain washed out their afternoon match against England on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Having finished first in Group A gave them the advantage they needed over England, to qualify for the final.
In the night semifinal at the same venue, Australia beat South Africa under the Duckworth-Lewis system after rain delayed the start of their match.
