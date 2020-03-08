India vs Aus T20 WC Final: Shafali Drops Healy in First Over

Aussie captain Meg Lanning wins the toss and has elected to bat first in this big match. Harmanpreet says even they would have wanted to bat first as well. Both teams are unchanged.

"Crowd's exciting, looking forward to it. Every game has been close, but we need to be at our best today. Hopefully it's a great game. We are going in with the same team tonight," said Australia captain Meg Lanning.

This will be only the second time that India will be chasing in the tournament. Incidentally, their last outing was also a chase when they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final group stage match.

"My mom's sitting somewhere in the stands. It's a pressure game and we also wanted to bat first. We are quite confident while chasing, hopefully the bowlers restrict them. We did some indoor practice. We are trying to stay together, because you are not getting games it tends to affect your focus. We want to treat this like any other game and give our best shot," said Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur who is celebrating her 31st birthday today.