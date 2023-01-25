Rs 4670 Crore for 5 Teams: BCCI's WPL To Provide Big Impetus To Women's Cricket

Have you heard of the old saying: Don’t poke a sleeping lion?

Well if you have, you would agree if one were to say that it fits in best with India’s women’s cricket.

For a long while, India in women’s cricket was a sleeping lion who was happy to let things drift without ever wanting to make an impact. This was more out of laziness and ingrained patriarchy that exists in India as a society.

Since the time women’s cricket started in India, everyone was happy floating in the sea of mediocrity rather than aiming to increase their standards. The merger with the men’s board in 2005 was also done reluctantly without much thought. There was considerable resistance because the old order did not want to be disturbed by the presence or emergence of the women’s players.