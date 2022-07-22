Kallakurichi Student Death: Madras HC Orders Parents To Collect Body From Police

The family of the Kallakurichi Class 12 student, who died by suicide on 12 July, has alleged foul play in their daughter’s death, and their request for a doctor of their choosing to be in the team conducting the second postmortem was denied by the Supreme Court.

However, in some relief to them, the Madras High Court on Friday also appointed a team of three doctors from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) to study the two post-mortem reports and submit a report of their own in a month’s time.

The Class 12 student’s father had alleged that the report of the second post-mortem had been tampered with and that he was not allowed to attend the procedure.

The police submitted to the court that the post-mortem procedure was recorded on camera, and that the second autopsy did not reveal anything new. The court reprimanded the girl’s father for trying to delay the case, and ordered her family to accept their daughter’s body, which is currently in police custody.