TN Schoolgirl Case: SC Rejects Father's Plea, Fresh Autopsy to be Held Today

The Madras High Court, on Monday had ordered the fresh autopsy of the body of the girl student from a private school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi, accepting a plea by the father of the deceased girl.

Granting one plea of the petitioner, Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the interim order, saying that the re-post-mortem will be conducted by a team of doctors nominated by the court while the entire process will be videographed in the presence of the girl’s father and a lawyer.

The judge on Monday also ordered the Tamil Nadu police to form a Special Investigation Team to probe the unbridled violence that took place within the premises of the Sakthi matriculation higher secondary school, at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district, on Sunday.