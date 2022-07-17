Violence Breaks Out in Tamil Nadu’s Chinnasalem Over Death of Girl Student

The police opened fire in the air at least twice to restrain the violent mobs as agitators, pushing down barricades, stormed the premises of an 'international' school near Chinnasalem and set parked buses on fire, police said.

A police bus too was set on fire. Several protesters managed to reach the terrace and vandalised the school name board and held high banners seeking justice for the girl.

In light of the violence, news agency ANI reported that Kallakurichi District Collector PN Sridhar has imposed Section 144 in Kallakurichi, Chinnasalem, and Nainar Palayam.

Moreover, the report added that the Tamil Nadu School Education Department ordered the Kallakurichi Chief Education Officer to submit a detailed report on the incident.