TN Student Death: Spread of Fake News About Kallakurichi Violence Peaks

Senior DMK leader and Minister for Public Works in the state, AV Velu visited the violence affected areas in Kallakurichi on 18 July, 2022. After examining the situation along with education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the minister said that a committee will be formed to find out who instigated the Kallakurichi violence.

Speaking to reporters at Kallakurichi, Minister AV Velu said, “Students have engaged in violence in the name of protest through WhatsApp groups. The violence was caused by misinformation spread on social media.”

Apart from announcing that the committee will look into the reasons for violence, the minister appealed to the parents and requested that the schools be reopened across the district. The minister also met with the police personnel who were hurt during the violent protests and thanked them for their efforts in maintaining order.