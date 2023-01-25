'RRR' for the Oscars: What Explains SS Rajamouli's Phenomenon in the US?

A boy is left stranded on a coracle engulfed by fire on all sides of the river, as a result of the aftermath of a derailed train that might explode any minute now. Amidst a sea of terrified onlookers emerge two men who speak through their eyes. One of them is on a horse, the other on a bike.

A rope tied to their waist, they draw out a plan: from the bridge, the men launch themselves in the air, like firing cannons, and oscillate like a pendulum. The plan is a success – one of them rescues the kid, throwing him mid-air to the other, while the latter throws back a wetted flag as a means to protect the former from the engulfing fire. The man who emerges from the flames is Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), and the man who charted out this design is Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan).