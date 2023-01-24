'I Never Dreamt of an Oscar': SS Rajamouli Reacts to 'RRR's' Oscar Nomination

SS Rajamouli with RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
After winning the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR, has bagged an Oscar nomination for the film's catchy musical number 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Original Song category. The nominations were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, 24 January.
Thrilled by their film's global success, RRR's cast and crew shared their heartwarming reactions on social media.
The film's director penned a long note after the big announcement on Instagram. In his note, Rajamouli wrote, "My peddanna got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film... I can't ask for more... I am currently doing 'Naatu Naatu' more vigorously than Tarak and Charan.
"I never dreamt of an Oscar, even in my wildest dream! It is the fans of 'Naatu Naatu' and RRR who believed in it. They instilled the idea in our minds and pushed us forward. A big hug to you all the crazy fans...It was only possible because of the tireless and relentless efforts."
Here, take a look:
Ram Charan, who plays one of the lead characters in the film, took to Twitter and wrote, "What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see “Naatu Naatu” nominated for the Oscars. Another very proud moment for us & India. Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR All love."
Jr NTR, who plays the other lead character, also expressed his excitement on social media. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Congratulations @MMKeeravaani Garu and @boselyricist Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat... This song will forever hold a special place in my heart."
'Naatu Naatu' is written by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Besides the two leads, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Alison Doddy in pivotal roles.
The epic action drama made its worldwide theatrical premiere on 24 March 2022.
The epic action drama currently has its sequel under development.
