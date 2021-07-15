Roar Of RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR Stun in Action Sequences as Freedom Fighters

The makers of RRR shared a video titled 'Roar of RRR' which chronicles the process of making the film, and features the impressive star-studded cast of the SS Rajamoli directorial. The video is described as "the effort behind creating the ultimate theatrical experience".

The video montage is filled with breathtaking action sequences, and gives a glimpse into the vision Rajamouli has for the film. paced to the rap by Blaaze that plays in the background.