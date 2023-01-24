'I Never Dreamt of an Oscar': SS Rajamouli Reacts to 'RRR's' Oscar Nomination

The film's director penned a long note after the big announcement on Instagram. In his note, Rajamouli wrote, "My peddanna got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film... I can't ask for more... I am currently doing 'Naatu Naatu' more vigorously than Tarak and Charan.

"I never dreamt of an Oscar, even in my wildest dream! It is the fans of 'Naatu Naatu' and RRR who believed in it. They instilled the idea in our minds and pushed us forward. A big hug to you all the crazy fans...It was only possible because of the tireless and relentless efforts."

Here, take a look: