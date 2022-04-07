Ram Charan Refutes Claims That He Walked Away With All the Accolades for 'RRR'
Jr NTR said that he has no insecurities about his screen time in 'RRR'.
Ram Charan dissents that he outshone Jr NTR in director SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which has raked in nearly 1000 crore at the box office worldwide. RRR, a period film set in pre-Independence times, features in the list of top 5 highest grossing films in India. Actor Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with SS Rajamouli and other film industry personalities got together to celebrate the success of the film.
While interacting with the press Ram Charan said that both actors ‘excelled beautifully’ in RRR, “No ma’am, I don’t believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak (Jr NTR) was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed working in a film as much as RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem, my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli garu for giving me that opportunity. I’ll love him (Tarak) to bits, and it’ll always remain the same.”
Jr NTR said that he has no insecurities about his screen time in the film being comparatively less than Charan’s and has maintained that ‘Rajamouli has given equal importance to both Ram and Bheem roles.’
Earlier, Jr NTR was quoted as saying by IANS, “No insecurities involved. We both compliment each other beautifully. While there are scenes elevating one hero at one time, Rajamouli had placed another elevation scene for the other.”
Charan had talked about working with Jr NTR, in an earlier interview with Variety, “Working with my buddy Tarak and achieving the scale of success in our best director of India’s direction, this is the best any actor or any person in my shoes will ask for. I know there was a so-called rivalry between us, but we’ve been friends even before RRR.”
Rajamouli’s RRR is a fictional story about revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film also stars Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.
