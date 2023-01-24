Ram Charan, Arjun Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Others React To RRR's Oscar Nomination

Filmmaker Rajamouli took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note after the big announcement. An excerpt from the note read, "My peddanna got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film... I can't ask for more... I am currently doing 'Naatu Naatu' more vigorously than Tarak and Charan."

Ram Charan took to Twitter to share his joy after hearing the news. He wrote, "Another very proud moment for us and India."