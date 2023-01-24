Ram Charan, Arjun Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Others React To RRR's Oscar Nomination
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
SS Rajamouli's film RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, continues to garner International fame. The film’s song 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated in the Best Original Song category of the 95th Academy Awards.
Filmmaker Rajamouli took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note after the big announcement. An excerpt from the note read, "My peddanna got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film... I can't ask for more... I am currently doing 'Naatu Naatu' more vigorously than Tarak and Charan."
Ram Charan took to Twitter to share his joy after hearing the news. He wrote, "Another very proud moment for us and India."
Several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor and Chiranjeevi reacted to the nomination. Kapoor wrote, "And their dance revolution continues to spread like fire across the globe. Best original song nomination at the #Oscars2023. Can it get any bigger than this!”
Here are some of the reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)