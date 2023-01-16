SS Rajamouli Is Overjoyed as James Cameron Says He Watched 'RRR' Twice; See Post

SS Rajamouli who is reeling from the success of RRR met the celebrated director James Cameron.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
SS Rajamouli who is reeling from the success of RRR met the celebrated director James Cameron. The RRR director took to social media on 16 January to share his excitement at meeting the visionary director. James, who recently made the sequel to Avatar, also shared his thoughts on Rajamouli’s magnum opus, according to the post.
Rajamouli took to Twitter to share his excitement, writing, "The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both"
MM Keeravani took to Twitter to write, "The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! Ocean full of excitement."
RRR has left the audience and critics enthralled in the West. The film recently won a Golden Globe Award for its energetic track, 'Naatu Naatu.' Moreover, winning two Critics Choice Awards in the categories, 'Best Foreign Language Film' and 'Best Song.'
The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and more.
