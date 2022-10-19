Mallikarjun Kharge May Solve Leadership Wars & Gather Dalit Support in Karnataka

Around 9,500 members of Indian National Congress voted to elect the new president of the party and Mallikarjun Kharge emerged a winner on Wednesday, 19 October. Kharge is expected to lead the party in the election year 2024.

But he may also play a role in Karnataka Assembly elections expected to be held in 2023. When The Quint spoke to Congress leaders, they said that Kharge’s victory was most needed for the Karnataka unit, that it would help mitigate the differences between the leaders in the party and also retain the party's traditional votes in the state.