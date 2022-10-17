Watch: Sonia, Manmohan Cast Votes to Elect 1st Non-Gandhi President in 24 Years

The elections to choose the new Congress Party president are underway with several senior leaders including interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, and Ajay Maken having cast their ballots.

Former party president and MP Rahul Gandhi cast his vote in Ballari, Karnataka, amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The battle is between senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, with the odds in Kharge's favour who is expected to win. The last non-Gandhi president of the party was Sitaram Kesri, from 1996-1998.

The voting is expected to end at 4 pm, and the results will be declared on 19 October.