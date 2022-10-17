Watch: Sonia, Manmohan Cast Votes to Elect 1st Non-Gandhi President in 24 Years
(Photos: PTI)
The elections to choose the new Congress Party president are underway with several senior leaders including interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, and Ajay Maken having cast their ballots.
Former party president and MP Rahul Gandhi cast his vote in Ballari, Karnataka, amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The battle is between senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, with the odds in Kharge's favour who is expected to win. The last non-Gandhi president of the party was Sitaram Kesri, from 1996-1998.
The voting is expected to end at 4 pm, and the results will be declared on 19 October.
While Tharoor said that "the revival of Congress has begun," his rival Kharge asserted that the contest is an internal matter. "Whatever we said to each other is on a friendly note. Together we have to build the party. (Shashi) Tharoor telephoned me and wished me luck and I also said the same," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Additionally, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the election gives the message of "internal harmony" within the party. MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that Congress is the only party where the president is elected.
New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi casts her vote for the party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct 17, 2022.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh casts his vote to elect the new President of the Congress party at the AICC.
Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor casts his vote at the party office, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra casts his vote to elect the new President of the Congress party at the AICC.
New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra before casting their votes for the party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct 17, 2022.
New Delhi: Congress leaders Ajay Maken before casting his vote for the party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct 17, 2022.
Patna: Congress leaders stand in a queue outside Sadaqat Ashram to cast their votes for party's Presidential election, in Patna, Monday, Oct 17, 2022.
Chandigarh: Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Chandigarh, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Ranchi: Congress delegates wait to cast their votes for the party's presidential election, in Ranchi, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Ranchi: Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) chief Rajesh Thakur casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Ranchi, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Congress party delegates cast their votes for the partys presidential election, in Srinagar
Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra after casting his vote for partys presidential election