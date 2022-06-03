7 Members of a Family Die as Bus Collides With Truck, Catches Fire in Kalaburagi
The bus was carrying 32 travellers who had gone to Goa for their summer vacation.
Seven members of a family from Hyderabad were charred to death after a private bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Karnataka's Kalaburagi and caught fire in the wee hours of Friday, 3 June.
The bus was carrying 32 travellers, of which 30 belonged to one family that had gone to Goa for their summer vacation, as per a friend of one of the deceased. The passengers had been on their way back from Goa to Hyderabad when the collision took place near Kamalapura town on the Bidar-Srirangapatna highway in Kalaburagi.
"The incident took place near Kamalapur, when the bus collided with a truck and fell down a ditch. The bus immediately caught fire and the local resident rushed to the stop at 6:30 am. Though there were efforts to save the people caught inside, it was very difficult to get them out as the fire was huge," SP Isha Pant told The Quint.
Seven bodies have been charred beyond recognition, while nine other people are currently hospitalised and are out of danger, as per the police. They are suffering from minor burn injuries and concussions.
The driver from the truck is being treated for fractures in the nearby hospital, while the driver of the bus is unhurt, as per SP Pant.
Family Had Gone To Goa for Summer Vacation, a Friend Shares
A friend of Arjun, one of the deceased, told reporters that the family had gone to Goa for their summer vacation.
"They had left Hyderabad on the evening of 28 May. The incident occurred when they were returning. We found out about it at 7:30-8 in the morning... They had gone for summer vacation," the friend, who identified himself as Pawan, said.
He also shared that Arjun had been a marketing manager, and had a two-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter. Arjun's wife and son were also suspected dead in the incident, Pawan indicated.
The locals had not able to go near the bus as it caught fire soon after the collision. They had informed the police, and contacted the fire brigade and emergency services.
The private bus had belonged to the Orange company in Goa.
