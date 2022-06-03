7 Members of a Family Die as Bus Collides With Truck, Catches Fire in Kalaburagi

Seven members of a family from Hyderabad were charred to death after a private bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Karnataka's Kalaburagi and caught fire in the wee hours of Friday, 3 June.

The bus was carrying 32 travellers, of which 30 belonged to one family that had gone to Goa for their summer vacation, as per a friend of one of the deceased. The passengers had been on their way back from Goa to Hyderabad when the collision took place near Kamalapura town on the Bidar-Srirangapatna highway in Kalaburagi.