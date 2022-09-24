Explained | How Does the Congress Party Elect a New President?

For the first time in over 23 years, the Congress party could have a president who is not from the Gandhi family. The grand old party will vote to elect a new president on 17 October, with the results to be announced on 19 October.

The election, however, is not without its share of drama. In one corner, Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Trivandrum, has said that he will contest for the post of the party president.

In the other, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said he would also run for the post.

While this happens, five MPs, including Tharoor, have asked for the list of voters/electoral roll to be made public.

So, how does a party that has existed for over 135 years elect a new president? And could the party get a new president even before the elections begin?