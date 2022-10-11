10 Viral Moments From Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra So Far

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Karnataka, it has swept the entire nation. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is an initiative by the Indian National Congress, that "aims to unite the nation."
The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is presently in Karnataka, after going through parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Led by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress claims the Yatra is an effort to "unite the nation".
It is a "march against the neglect of people’s aspirations by the government."
The Yatra started on 7 September in Kanyakumari, and is meant to conclude in Jammu and Kashmir over a span of 150 days, covering 12 states.
Various heartwarming moments from the Congress Party’s march have gone viral on the internet. Here’s a glance at ten such moments.
Amid heavy rain in Mysuru, Rahul Gandhi addressed a large crowd on 2 October. Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "In uniting India, No one can stop us. From raising the voice of India, no one can stop us. Will go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, no one can stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra."
In his speech, Gandhi said, "This yatra is like a river that will flow from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This journey will not stop due to heat, storm, rain, or cold. In this river, you will not see any hatred or violence. The river will showcase love and brotherhood," garnering praise from netizens as the video and images of the speech went viral on social media.
A video of Rahul Gandhi tying his mother Sonia Gandhi's shoelaces went viral on social media. Congress president Sonia Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra on 6 October in Mandya, Karnataka.
The video was shared by the Congress Twitter handle with the caption, "Ma (mother)."
This is Sonia Gandhi's first public appearance after she battled COVID-19 earlier this year.
On the fourth day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, on 3 October in Mandya, Karnataka, reopened a road which was closed off in 1993 due to caste based violence. The road connected the residences of Dalits and the settlements of the Lingayats in Badanavalu, Karnataka.
Gandhi named the road, "Bharat Jodo Road."
Joining young children, he also painted an Anganwadi school wall.
Rahul Gandhi was joined by slain journalist Gauri Lankesh's mother Indira and sister Kavitha in Karnataka on 3 October.
Bangalore-based activist and senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was murdered outside her Rajarajeshwari Nagar house on 5 September, 2017.
In a video that went viral, Rahul Gandhi, on 3 October, is seen sharing a chocolate with a young girl and other people who were marching alongside him in Karnataka.
Rahul Gandhi marches alongside women, calling them "India's daughters" in Kerala on 29 September.
Rahul Gandhi on 29 September in Kerala breaks into a jog with 75-year-old former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as he holds his hand.
Siddaramaiah served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2013 to 2018 and is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
In a video shared by the Bharat Jodo Twitter handle on 26 September, Rahul Gandhi is seen being accompanied by young footballers.
Gandhi joins the boys in tossing a football around amid the march.
A young girl was seen crying uncontrollably as she met Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala on 28 September. Other yatris smiled at her excitement as Rahul Gandhi embraced her and walked with her.
Gandhi is seen walking hand-in-hand with a young man in Kerala on 22 September. The man is seen telling Gandhi that he joined the march for a "proud India."
