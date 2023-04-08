Exclusive | ‘No Hinduphobia’: LSE Committee Claims Karan Kataria Coerced Voters

“The main issue was with Karan, who used my phone in the ground floor of CBG on Friday morning to vote for himself. He showed me the QR code and I was not sure what he wanted me to do but then he took over and started tapping the buttons on the screen himself, before I had the chance to stop the vote. He also put in a vote for another candidate, who was standing nearby. Then he walked away from me and up to her and I saw him nod at her, to almost indicate he got another person's vote.”

The third complaint against Karan Kataria by an LSE Student