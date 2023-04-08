Exclusive | ‘No Hinduphobia’: LSE Committee Claims Karan Kataria Coerced Voters

On condition of anonymity, a member of the all-student LSE committee that took the decision, said, "We made the decision based on complaints that he intimidated student voters."
Five days after Karan Kataria, a 23-year-old student of London School of Economics (LSE) was disqualified from the student union elections, the committee, which heard his appeal to the decision, told The Quint, "Karan's Indian or Hindu identity never played a role in our decision to disqualify him."
On condition of anonymity, a member of the all-student LSE committee that took the decision, said:
Originally from Haryana, Kataria, an LLM student at LSE’s School of Law has been alleging that he's been discriminated against by the LSE Student Union (LSESU) due to his "Indian and Hindu identity." He also claimed the presence of a "smear campaign” against him.
The Quint spoke to a member of the committee which heard Karan Kataria’s appeal and upheld his disqualification, who not only refuted Kataria's allegations but also provided details of the complaints against him.
Kataria had slammed the LSE Student Union (LSESU) after he was disqualified from contesting the General Secretary’s post, stating that instead of punishing those responsible for the alleged smear campaign against him, the student body cancelled his candidature "without providing any proof or evidence of the allegations."
The committee member told The Quint that they received Kataria’s appeal after the returning officer, who is tasked with ensuring that a free and fair vote takes place, made a decision to disqualify him.
"We received seven different complaints from LSE students, alleging that Karan coerced their votes,” said the committee member.
The committee upheld the decision to disqualify Kataria based on two such complaints.
The Quint accessed three of the seven complaints lodged against Kataria’s election practices.
Narrating the incident, the committee member told The Quint, “We watched the CCTV footage where we saw that Karan went up to the complainant, who was sitting at LSE’s Centre (CBG) Building, and makes her scan a QR code."
"They don't know what they're scanning and Karan subsequently takes their phone, votes for himself and returns the phone. We saw this happen and the student in question filed a complaint," they added.
To ascertain that Kataria voted for himself using a fellow student’s phone, the committee matched the time stamp of the complainant’s vote to the CCTV footage where they saw that at the time of the vote being cast, “Kataria was holding the student’s phone.”
While the student in question was able to walk away without having Karan cast a vote for himself, they submitted a complaint to the committee, a member told The Quint, under the condition of anonymity.
The committee member, speaking to The Quint under the condition of anonymity, backed up the complaint and said, “One of Karan’s friends was campaigning with him and we could see in the CCTV because he was holding Karan’s pamphlets, distributing it to people. The person in question kept looking over fellow students as they voted.”
For the Returning Officer and the committee who handled the appeal, “just two complaints (of using a fellow student’s phone to vote for himself) were reason enough to remove Karan from the election because it's a clear violation of election rules.”
"Some individuals could not bear to see an Indian-Hindu leading the LSESU and resorted to vilifying my character and very identity in what was clearly in line with the alarming cancel culture which is uprooting our social communities," Kataria previously told The Quint on a phone call.
He also alleged that several procedural lapses happened on part of the committee that handled the appeal. He claimed that the LSESU “conveniently disqualified” him without hearing his side of the story.
Kataria had said:
"Why were two other individuals, who haven't even heard me, a part of the ruling?" he added.
According to the committee’s regulations, the appeal must be replied to within 24 hours, within which the committee has to interview the Returning Officer, the student union staff, hold discussions over multiple statements in the matter, all while performing the regular tasks of a student.
Moreover, the committee member further referred to a previous conversation Kataria had with The Quint, where he said that two members of the committee took his statement and made a decision.
“That falsely represents that the two members of the committee made their own biased decision. The meeting was recorded and presented to the other members of the committee, on the basis of which a decision was taken,” the committee member told The Quint.
According to the committee member, all the complainants remained anonymous since they were concerned about their own safety, especially after the incident began making the rounds on social media.
The Quint has reached out to Karan Kataria for a response. This story will be updated once we receives a statement.
