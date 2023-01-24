In Photos: India Club, a Rare Slice of Living History in the Heart of London

“Secondly, because of the exhibition work which has been done at the Club, and principally via the National Trust, we now have new oral histories of the early migrants to London and their connection to the India Club, which have been deposited at the British Library. These evoke the specific experience of moving to London or the UK and the emotional effects of living away from one’s homeland. It perhaps also generates a sense of the internationalism inherent in India’s freedom movements,” says William Gould.