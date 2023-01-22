In Photos: BR Ambedkar in London & Life as a Student at LSE

This image shows BR Ambedkar at LSE, pictured middle row far right (c. 1916-17).
(Photo: London School of Economics)
As India gears up to celebrate its 74th Republic Day, we look back at the life of Dr BR Ambedkar, the author of the Indian Constitution, during his days as a student and research scholar in London.
Ambedkar joined the London School of Economics (LSE) in 1916 to pursue a master's degree. At the time, he was already a PhD holder in economics from Columbia University. Later, he returned to the LSE in 1921 and obtained his D Phil from the School in 1923.
Here are a few snippets from his life in London.
A recommendation letter from Columbia University asking HS Foxwell, a professor at the London School of Economics, to let BR Ambedkar conduct research in London and Edinburgh.
Responding to the letter from Columbia University recommending Ambedkar, LSE Professor Herbert Foxwell replies that there are “no more worlds for him to conquer," referring to Ambedkar having already completed a doctorate.
BR Ambedkar's application to study at LSE, 1916.
BR Ambedkar’s attendance record at LSE, 1916
BR Ambedkar's application to study at LSE, 1920.
This image shows BR Ambedkar at LSE, pictured middle row far right (c. 1916-17)
Ambedkar’s signed dedication to his supervisor, 1924.
Ambedkar's name in the LSE Register of Students, 1895 – 1919.
Presentation of a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar by the Dr Ambedkar Memorial Committee, Great Britain on 25 September,1973. Left to right: Sir Walter Adams, Mr D R Jassal (Chairman Ambedkar Memorial Committee), Ven Dr H Saddatissa (Head of London Buddha Vihara).
Bust of BR Ambedkar in the LSE Atrium, Old Building in 2016.
Photograph of Ambedkar House, taken 19 June, 2021.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)