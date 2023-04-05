'Smear Campaign': Why Karan Kataria Was Disqualified From LSE Student Union Race

The Quint spoke to Karan Kataria about his disqualification, the allegations against him, and the LSESU's decision.
"I don't say that I don't identify [as a Hindu nationalist], I am a proud Hindu. I am not saying I am not a Hindu nationalist," Karan Kataria, an Indian student at the London School of Economics and Politics, who has alleged discrimination on the basis of his "Indian and Hindu identity," told The Quint over a phone call.
A day ago, Kataria had made serious allegations against the LSE Student Union (LSESU), saying that he was disqualified from the student body elections because of a "smear campaign."
The LSESU, on the other hand, noted in a statement that Kataria had "breached" the election rules, resulting in the body's "difficult decision to disqualify them from this year's Leadership Race for the position of General Secretary."
"On 24 March, WhatsApp groups were flooded with messages turning me Islamophobic and homophobic... Even after being a man of colour, I was tagged as a racist… even a Hindu nationalist. Just because I am proud of my culture, heritage, ethos, philosophy, and where it comes from, you can't call a student a Hindu nationalist," alleged Karan Kataria.
He claimed that unnamed individuals ran a smear campaign against his ambition to become the LSESU's next general secretary.
While he did not name anyone, Kataria told The Quint that he was disqualified from the LSESU election "despite receiving immense support from students of all nationalities, especially Africans and Asians students, who could relate to me – the only 'brown' or international student contesting for the post."
Kataria, who said he is a first-generation college graduate, also slammed the LSESU, stating that instead of punishing those responsible for the alleged smear campaign against him, the student body cancelled his candidature "without providing any proof or evidence of the allegations against me."
"The LSESU conveniently disqualified me without hearing my side of the story or revealing the number of votes I received," Kataria said.
He said he wanted to fulfil his passion for student welfare, but was stopped in his tracks when he was disqualified.
Kataria further told The Quint that he emailed the chair of the Democracy Committee and informed him of only two members being present, but he was reportedly told that the committee had recorded his statement.
"Why were two other individuals, who haven't even heard me, a part of the ruling?" he said.
Kataria also alleged that "on the last day of polling, Indian students were bullied and targeted for their national and Hindu religious identities. The students raised this issue, but the LSESU brushed it aside by not acting against the bullies."
Tejashwini Shankar, another LSE student, backed up the allegations in a video message posted on Twitter and said she was being targeted for supporting Kataria in the students union election.
The Quint is trying to get in touch with Shankar, and a statement will be added shortly.
The LSESU issued a statement on Monday, which said that the body operated in a free and democratic manner and has a zero-tolerance stance towards any form of harassment and bullying. It also ordered an external review of the election.
However, the reasoning of the LSESU while disqualifying Kataria appears to be starkly different from that of Kataria's statement. While Kataria said that the allegations against him ranged from him being homophobic, Islamophobic, queerphobic, and a Hindu nationalist, the LSESU, in its statement, attributed it to a different issue.
The LSESU pointed to a breach of the rule for candidates which asked them to keep a 'reasonable distance' of around 2 metres from anyone who is casting their vote.
The Quint reached out to the London School of Economics Student Council on Tuesday, 4 April, regarding Kataria's disqualification, the allegations against him, and his claims against the student body. This story will be updated with its response once received.
