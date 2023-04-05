'Smear Campaign': Why Karan Kataria Was Disqualified From LSE Student Union Race

"I don't say that I don't identify [as a Hindu nationalist], I am a proud Hindu. I am not saying I am not a Hindu nationalist," Karan Kataria, an Indian student at the London School of Economics and Politics, who has alleged discrimination on the basis of his "Indian and Hindu identity," told The Quint over a phone call.

A day ago, Kataria had made serious allegations against the LSE Student Union (LSESU), saying that he was disqualified from the student body elections because of a "smear campaign."