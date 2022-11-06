Podcast | MTV Hustle 2.0: My Top 5 Songs From This Season

In this episode of Do I Like It, I list my top 5 songs from MTV Hustle 2.0
India's first major Hip-Hop reality show, MTV Hustle just got over with its second season. This time around, we got a new judge, a new format with squad bosses, and some really dope underground artists. Every week, the rappers perform songs from different genres and fight it out to become the biggest underground artist of the year.
But aside from the show, we got some really diverse songs that had a combined runtime of over 4 hours. So, I got back and heard all of them. And here's the top-5 list of my favourite songs from this season.
Gravity was the runner-up of MTV Hustle 2.0
Mumbai's Gravity was a fan favourite on this season of Hustle. In this song, he embodies the persona of the New York rapper Pop Smoke. The song features three beat-switches which goes from trap to NY Drill and back. Gravity switches his flow and voice according to the beat and maintains an overall high-energy vibe.
Srushti Tawade is a rapper and poet based out of Mumbai.
Every show has a breakout star. And Srushti was this season's star. She caught everyone's attention with the eccentric subject matter and her confident stage presence. Her song Chhota Don talks about the dialogue between a copywriter and an underworld don.
Panther is a hip-hop artist from Lucknow, UP.
In Vande Mataram, Panther expresses his pride for his land, his culture and the sacrifices made to create this country called India. The beat samples A R Rahman's Vande Mataram, taking the central riff and vocals over grand drums and synths.
GD 47 is a Punjabi rapper who has previously worked on the Dharma Productions' film 'Drive.'
The song Ammi by GD 47 is an ode to the rapper's mother. He bares his heart out over a simplistic boom-bap beat. At times, even his voice breaks as he's unable to contain his emotions. The judges were seen tearing up during this breathtaking performance.
Both Paradox and MC Square were the finalists of MTV Hustle 2.0
This banger by Paradox and MC Square is an embodiment of NCR, the National Capital Region of Delhi. The two rappers go bar-for-bar over over a synth heavy beat. During the live performance, everyone hopped on stage and there was a mini-moshpit when the final hook dropped.
