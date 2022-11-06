Podcast | MTV Hustle 2.0: My Top 5 Songs From This Season

India's first major Hip-Hop reality show, MTV Hustle just got over with its second season. This time around, we got a new judge, a new format with squad bosses, and some really dope underground artists. Every week, the rappers perform songs from different genres and fight it out to become the biggest underground artist of the year.

But aside from the show, we got some really diverse songs that had a combined runtime of over 4 hours. So, I got back and heard all of them. And here's the top-5 list of my favourite songs from this season.

Listen till the end for #1.