Podcast: Do I Like The Legend of Maula Jatt?

The Legend of Maula Jatt has broken the record of highest-grossing Pakistani film worldwide.
Photo Credit: The Quint
The legend of Maula Jatt is a Bilal Lashari film that is already touted to be Pakistan’s highest-grossing film worldwide. Starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan as well as Hamza Ali Abbasi, this film is an adaptation of the film with the same title released in 1979.
While the film is not currently available in Indian cinemas, we can only hope for an OTT release soon.
Tune in to listen to the full review!
Still from The Legend of Maula Jatt
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)