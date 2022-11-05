Podcast: Do I Like Love Today?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Do I Like Love Today?

Love Today follows the story of a new-age couple whose love is put to test. They're made to swap their smartphones.
Soundarya Athimuthu
Love Today follows the story of a new-age couple whose love is put to test, after they're made to swap their smartphones for a day. Do they really know and trust each other well? Will their love stand strong despite this adversity, or will it come crashing down? This what the film is all about.

Tune in to listen to my full review!

Still from Love Today

The film also touches upon cyber-crimes and the perversity of the minds behind them. It shows the reality of how troublesome it is for women to navigate the internet space amidst the abusers. 
