Bohot Hard: Meet Saniya, 15-Year-Old Rapper From Mumbai
Saniya is the daughter of an auto driver and domestic worker from Mumbai.
We've all seen the success stories of Naezy and Divine and how they emerged from Mumbai's underground rap scene to make a mark in the country's mainstream music. Following in their steps is 15-year-old Saniya, a rapper from Mumbai who raps like a complete pro, despite her age.
She does so without owning a smartphone. Saniya often takes the help of some of her friends to shoot and record videos that she finally uplaods on her YouTube channel 'Saniya MQ'.
She has been rapping for three years now and lives with her parents. Her father is an auto driver and her mother, a domestic worker.
She recently released a new song called 'Bahot Dheet'. Check it out here:
"People here didn’t know what rap is and so I had to tell them about it. I had to explain that it is good to rap, how it is done and how much I love rapping. Later, my mother loved it as well. But to me, there was also a concern as to what the world will say once I step out of my house. But now, I have the support of my parents and teachers. Hence, I will continue," the wunderkind told India Today.
Sania's mother was initially scared to let her pursue rap, but all her inhibitions came to and end when she witnessed her daughter perform.
(With inputs from India Today).
