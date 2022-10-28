Podcast | Amish Tripathi on Lord Ram, Blasphemy, Game Theory & Atheism

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Amish Tripathi on Lord Ram, Blasphemy, Game Theory & Atheism

They discuss a range of topics from religion to violence to atheism and Amish's new book - War of Lanka.
Amish Tripathi and his new book War of Lanka 

In this episode of News and Views, The Quint's Nishtha Gautam sits down with best-selling author Amish Tripathi. They discuss a range of topics from religion to violence to atheism and Amish's new book - War of Lanka

The way I see it is if a book has no philosophy in it, it is as pointless as a body without a soul. The purpose is not the story, the story is to attract you. The purpose is the philosophy.
Amish Tripathi

News and Views is The Quint’s podcast series where we introduce you to some of the greatest minds across different fields through in-depth interviews. You can listen to more episodes of News and Views and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

