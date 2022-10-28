Podcast | Amish Tripathi on Lord Ram, Blasphemy, Game Theory & Atheism

Amish Tripathi and his new book War of Lanka
Photo Credit: The Quint
In this episode of News and Views, The Quint's Nishtha Gautam sits down with best-selling author Amish Tripathi. They discuss a range of topics from religion to violence to atheism and Amish's new book - War of Lanka.
Tune in!
News and Views is The Quint’s podcast series where we introduce you to some of the greatest minds across different fields through in-depth interviews. You can listen to more episodes of News and Views and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.
