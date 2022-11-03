Podcast: Do I Like Manoj Bajpayee's Gali Guleiyan?

In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek Lidhoo reviews the film Gali Guleiyan.
Photo: The Quint
I caught Manoj Bajpayee and Dipesh Jain's Gali Guleiyan in a theatre in 2018. Since then, I have been waiting for it to come to OTT. Now that the film is streaming on Amazon Prime, here's my review of this extremely intense film.
The film revolves around Khuddoos, a man who lives in Old Delhi and peeps into others' lives via CCTV cameras. One day, he overhears a kid getting beaten up by his father. He wants to save him. Will he be able to? Tune in to find out.
The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Om Singh in lead roles.
Gali Guleiyan premiered at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival and was also screened at the 2017 MAMI Film Festival, before being theatrically released across India.
The film was internationally released as In the Shadows.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)