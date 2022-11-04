Podcast: Do I Like Midnights by Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift's new album Midnights released on 21 October
There’s just something so powerful about Taylor Swift’s music. How she shares her most vulnerable self, her biggest insecurities and nightmares but manages to do that in such an effortless, almost groovy way. That is how I’d encapsulate her 10th album, Midnights.
Midnights is the latest album by American singer/songwriter Taylor Swift. Released on 21 October, it’s been around 11 days after the album dropped and I think it’s safe to say that the reception has been massive. With this, she made history as the first musician ever to occupy the entire chart for the BillBoard’s Top 10 hits.
